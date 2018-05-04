More Than 100 in Shelters After Volcano Erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

Roughly 1,500 Have Been Evacuated

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) – More than 100 people are staying the night in shelters after Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted.

The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday’s eruption.

Henry Calio says he noticed cracks in the driveway of his retirement dream home in the community of Leilani Estates.

His wife Stella then took a call from an official who told them to get out immediately.

The two feared that they might lose their home.

American Red Cross disaster services director Debbie Weeks says 100 people were staying in one shelter with about 20 more staying outside the shelter in their cars.

Seven more people were staying at another shelter.

Weeks says many other evacuees were believed to have headed to the homes of relatives and friends.