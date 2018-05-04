2018 Homegrown Music Festival Continues with Weekend Full of Shows

Bratwurst to Perform Saturday Night

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Homegrown Music Festival is well underway and there’s still time to take in some great shows.

One of the founding members of the band “Bratwurst” stopped by FOX 21 to chat about their upcoming show.

Bratwurst will be performing at The Red Herring Lounge at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 5.

For more information on Bratwurst head to www.facebook.com/bratwurst69.

Visit www.duluthhomegrown.org for more on the festival.