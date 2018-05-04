Adam Krause Named New Men’s Assistant Hockey Coach

The Hermantown native will replace Brett Larson, who left to become head coach at St. Cloud State.

DULUTH — Three years after closing out a rewarding playing career at the University of Minnesota Duluth, Adam Krause is returning to the Bulldog men’s hockey program to serve as an assistant men’s hockey coach. He replaces Brett Larson, who accepted the head coaching position at St. Cloud State University last month.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back,” said the 26-year old Krause, who officially starts his new job this Monday. “Coaching at the college level is something I’ve always had in the back in my mind — I just didn’t expect to land my dream job right out of the gate. Coach (Scott) Sandelin and I have always been pretty close and share a lot of the same ideas and philosophies. He’s built an amazing culture here so it will be easy for me to step in. UMD is truly one of the elite programs in the country and this is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Krause, a native of Hermantown, Minn., was a staple at the right right for four seasons (2011-15) with the Bulldogs and spent both his junior and senior seasons serving as a team captain. He skated in 133 career games at UMD and had 37 points (16 goals and 21 assists) to show for it). Krause saved some of his best hockey for last as during his final UMD go-around he matched or eclipsed personal highs for goals (seven), assists (10) and points (17) despite missing a month with a wrist injury. In 2014-15, he the recipient of the E.L. “Duce” Rasmussen Award as the UMD’s top male scholar-athlete in addition to being nominee for a pair of prestigious national honors — the Hockey Humanitarian Award and the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award — as well as finalist for Shjon Podein Community Service Award (for the second year in a row).

Shortly after leading the Bulldogs to the NCAA Northeast Regional finals, Krause joined the Wheeling Nailers for the remainder of the 2014-15 East Coast Hockey League season and for the following two seasons did time with both the Nailers and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. This past winter, he took shifts in 46 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, generating three goals and five assists along the way.

“Number one, he’s a high-character person,” said Sandelin, who directed the Bulldogs to their second NCAA national championship in the last eight seasons in 2017-18. “He’s been a leader in our program, is a hard worker, and helped build our culture. He’s also an alumni — which is a big thing for me. I’m just excited to get him back. I know how he was as a person and a player when he was here, I think he’s going to have those same qualities now as coach.”

A two-time member of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Scholar-Athlete Team, Krause graduated from UMD in 2015 with a Bachelor’s degree in finance.

