Animal Control Changes in Carlton County

The President of Friends of Animals tells us shelters don’t typically provide animal control officers.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The animal shelter, Friends of Animals in Cloquet has been providing the community with an animal control officer for years.

Last month the shelter notified the City it will no longer. The President of Friends of Animals tells us shelters don’t typically provide animal control officers. The motive behind the change is to put more resources into the shelter. Future plans include more community outreach and partnerships.

“We want to really take the time to focus on what a shelter really is and getting back to being a shelter, and what our goal of a shelter is,” Friends of Animals President Mary Nelson said.

The President tells us their mission is to secure lost animals in the county and find their forever homes. Meanwhile, Friends of Animals will still take in strays, if room and resources are available. FOX 21 reached out but has not heard back from Carlton County Law Enforcement as to what future plans for animal control.