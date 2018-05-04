Authorities Uncover Marijuana Operation With 1,433 Plants

A Second Suspect was Also Arrested

DASSEL, Minn. (AP) – The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says officers who went to arrest a fugitive with an out-of-state warrant ended up uncovering a large-scale marijuana growing operation in Dassel.

Officers who arrested the 37-year-old man Thursday seized 1,433 marijuana plants from the residence.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says that in his 24-year law enforcement career he has never seen such a sophisticated operation.

Officers also arrested a second suspect, a 45-year-old man from Brooklyn Park.