Cars & Businesses Vandalized in Superior

Level Up in Superior was another business that was vandalized.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Employees from Serenity Spa in Superior arrived to work a little before 8 a.m. and noticed the place was vandalized.

Their windows had been shot out.

The staff believes someone used a BB gun to cause the damage and it’s the fourth time this has happened within the year.

The windows can cost thousands to replace.

Superior Police also say several cars were hit overnight and most of the damage took place in Central Park and the East end.

“It’s on all of us as a community to keep watch for each other and look out for each other and make sure that people are accountable,” said Serenity Spa Stylist Raya McMurtrey. “If we can all pull together and do security watch for all of us it’d be a better community in general.”

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Superior Police Department.