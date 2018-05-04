Chisholm man Dies in ATV Accident

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department and Hibbing Fire Departments were dispatched to a report of a single rider ATV accident near the intersection of Pelto Road and Rainey Road.

The rider was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Dean Shelledy of Chisholm.

Authorities determined that Shelledy lost control of the ATV and struck a tree.

Shelledy was transported to Fairview University Medical Center-Mesabi where he was later pronounced deceased.

Initial reports indicate alcohol and speed were not contributing factors to the accident.

Shelledy was not wearing a helmet.