Cooper Fire and Reconstruction Update

Further Information is Expected on May 18th

Superior, Wis. – According to recent updates from the Superior School District, Paul Davis has been selected as the cleaning company to proceed with the cleaning process which started on April 25.

The District will be focusing on cleanup efforts with Paul Davis to ensure no further damage or corrosion takes place inside the building.

Paul Davis is also working with an Industrial Hygienist who will be doing testing along the way to make sure the cleaning process is thorough and addresses any environmental concerns.

The cleaning process is expected to take about eight to ten weeks.

Further information about the progress of the Cooper Elementary School and the possible opening date is expected on May 18.