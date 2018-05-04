Helium Shortage Hits the Northland

Local Business Says They've Seen Small Impact

SUPERIOR, Wis.-It’s that time of the year again where various parties are being held throughout the Northland whether it be for graduations, family reunions, or weddings.

And you can’t have those parties without balloons, but getting the helium to fill them up is an ongoing issue.

According to publication Chemical and Engineering News, there’s a helium shortage hitting the planet.

We talked with a local business today about how the shortage affects them, but they haven’t seen much of an impact.

Robert Wilson, the Superior Rental Center Manager, said they haven’t actually seen a decline in helium usage when it comes big commercial accounts, but the smaller bottles for customers who use them for parties, has dropped off slightly.

Management at Superior Rental said non-helium products have become more popular in recent years.