Kids Club Offers Child Care for Parents at Duluth YMCA

Active Adventures: Kids Club

DULUTH, Minn. – For busy parents, it can be a struggle to find time to get daily tasks done, let alone find time to work out.

This causes many parents to put exercise at the bottom of their priority list.

The Duluth YMCA is offering a program with their membership to help with that.

Emily Ranta, the Associate Executive Director for the Duluth YMCA, says Kids Club is an option for busy parents to get a moment to themselves, “You can drop your kids off, you can work out, you can sauna.”

The staff keeps the little ones busy with craft time, board games and more.

“We take ’em to the gym in the morning, we take ’em to rock wall in the evening,” explained Lead Staff member Ines Chandler.

The staff even pick up and drop off at swim lessons so parents can take full advantage of their time alone.

“We have some parents that use the full two hours to work out, we have some parents that use an hour to work out and an hour to take a sauna and relax in the lobby,” explained Ranta.

YMCA leaders say the reason these parents are so comfortable treating themselves to this time is the fact they know their kids are in good hands.

“I think the biggest thing is just knowing that their kids are in a safe place while they have a chance to do something for themselves,” said Ranta.

As for the employees, they get to see their new friends every day.

“Everybody has their own personality, so we see a lot of different personalities come in and out throughout the day so that’s great,” explained Chandler.

Staff is CPR, AED and First Aid certified.

Kids Club is part of a family membership.

There is a two hour limit for Kids Club.

Staff will watch children ages four months to nine years old.

For more information head to www.duluthymca.org.

Kids Club Hours: