Model Train Show This Weekend at Depot

Show Will Feature About 30 Model Trains

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Depot has always been the home to trains, but this weekend a smaller version of railroads will also make its way there.

A massive model train layout will fill the Great Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and until about 1 p.m. Sunday. It’s all sponsored by the group Minnesota Free-Mo Modelers, who say that their hobby is one of a kind.

“I like model railroading mostly because it’s an endless source of projects,” said Bob Sterner of the Minnesota Free-Mo Modelers.

About 30 model trains will be on display at the Depot this weekend.