Multiple Cars Vandalized in Superior

Officers Investigating car Windows Shot out With BB Guns

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is investigating reports of multiple car windows being shot out with BB guns between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Officers say that the East End of Superior seems to be hit the hardest however they have received reports from other neighborhoods as well and are continuing to gather information on cars that were damaged.

The Superior Police Department is asking for anyone who received damage to their vehicle to call 911 and file a report.

Officers are leaving Crime Victim information forms on cars they find with damage but have not been able to speak to the owner.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Superior Police Department by calling 911, sending a Facebook message, calling the tip line at 715-395-7468, or sending an anonymous text tip to 847411, keyword SPDTIP.