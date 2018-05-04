New UMD Men’s Basketball Coach Justin Wieck Talks Bulldog Hoops

Wieck stopped by our studios for this week's Coaches Corner segment.

DULUTH — Justin Wieck, who spent the past four seasons on the Minnesota State University-Moorhead coaching staff, has been named the University of Minnesota Duluth head men’s basketball coach. The 33-year old Wieck becomes the 17th head coach in the 88-year history of the Bulldog program and just the fourth since the 1984-85 season.

During Wieck’s successful four years of assistant coaching service (offensive coordinator) at MSU-Moorhead, the Dragons rolled up a 96-38 overall record, made three NCAA Tournament appearances, captured at least a share of two Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular titles, advanced to two NSIC Tournament finals and reigned as the NSIC North Division champions three times. Over that span, he helped produced two NSIC Players of the Year in Aaron Lien (2016-17) and Jordan Riewer (2014-15), six All-NSIC first team selections and two National Association of Basketball Coaches All-Americans.

In 2014-15 — Wieck’s first season — MSU-Moorhead enjoyed its most productive season in program history. In addition to setting a team single-season record for victories by going 35-4, the Dragons laid claim to the NCAA II Central Region crown and made it to the NCAA Division II Elite 8 for the first time ever. Along the way, MSU-Moorhead also broke previous school marks for field goals made, field goal percentage, three-point field goals made, free throws made, and free throw percentage.

Prior to his arrival in Moorhead, Wieck served as the head men’s basketball coach for two years at the University of Jamestown (N.D.), where he went 32-31 while directing the Jimmies to a NAIA Division II National Tournament appearance in 2012-13 as well as a second-place finish in the Association of Independent Institutions (Aii) Tournament. The following year, Jamestown captured both the inaugural North Star Athletic Association regular season and tournament championships while finishing 17-12 overall. Wieck, the 2013-14 NSAA Coach of the Year, saw four of his players receive all-conference first team honors and two become All-Americans during his time in Jamestown.