Reeling in for the Wisconsin Fishing Opener

A current fishing license is required for the 2018-2019 season.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The day many Wisconsinites have been waiting for is almost here the Wisconsin Fishing Opener is May 5.

Local fisherman came into Northwest Outlet in Superior to get some last minute things.

There are restrictions where you can catch fish and it also depends on the type of fish you’re looking to reel in, but this season will be off to a different start.

“But the last time I was out there, a couple of weeks ago, there was about 36 inches of good solid ice,” said Scott Miller of Northwest Outlet. “So I doubt that’s completely gone, but I’ve heard some of the smaller lakes around the area are opened up and ice free. So there are some places to get out and spend some time on the water.”

