St Scholastica Women’s Tennis Earns UMAC Championship Title

Fridays win gives the Saints an automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA tournament

DULUTH — Number 1 seed, St. Scholastica, battled number 2 seed Northwestern for the UMAC Championship title Friday evening.

There was a lot riding on this years championship, as it would be the first time ever that the winning team would automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament.

The Saints were off to a slow start, coming down to four super breakers. The final matches of the night, #3 singles. The Saints’ Sarah Coryell against the Eagles’ Shawna Spears.

Coryell came out on top, sealing the championship title for the Saints.

Final, Saints 5, Eagles 4.