Superior Thanks First Responders After Husky Fire

City leaders wanted to personally thank the people who put their lives on the line to help others after the events at Husky that caused a mass evacuation in the Superior area.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The city of Superior stands united to thank the brave men and women who worked together to protect the community after the Husky Energy Explosion and fire last week.

City leaders wanted to personally thank the people who put their lives on the line to help others after the events at Husky that caused a mass evacuation in the Superior area.

Superior is living up to its name and showing just how superior it is even after a tragedy.

A public ceremony at Wessman Arena honored first responders and volunteers.

As they made their way inside they received a standing ovation.

Superior residents and neighbors showed up to witness this and show their support.

“I just appreciate the efforts of all these people that left their families,” said Superior Resident Deb Emery.

Captain Suzi Olson of the Superior Fire Department tells us she was doing double duty.

Not only was she fighting the fire but she worried about her family who had to evacuate.

“To know that the danger that could be potentially caused here in the city by this event,” said Olson. “It was very difficult.”

She says the outpouring support has been overwhelming.

“It’s wonderful for all of us to be able to come face to face with our public and be recognized for the incredible job that everybody did,” said Olson.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine says it was important to have the ceremony on May 4, which is also International Firefighters Day.

“I hate that something bad happened, but the fact that people saw each other as co–workers and people who responded to the emergency, I think that was excellent,” said Emery.

Although, these public servants have heard thank you many times these last few days, Mayor Paine says they can never hear it enough.

“Thank you to everybody who helped to make this response run as smoothly as it did,” said Olson. “Without all the players involved, this event could’ve been much more of a disaster than it was.”

Because of the professional response from all who answered the call no lives were lost.

After all that’s happened Mayor Paine says he’s confident Superior has the best fire department in the country.