UMD Student Shares Love for Video Games by Creating Them

DULUTH, Minn.-A UMD student has taken his love of video games to a whole new level.

Charles McGregor graduates tomorrow, but before he leaves, he offered the campus a culmination of his work in creating video games.

The event , dubbed Digital Cove, showcased his work at the Tweed Museum of Art.

He told us today, that video games allow him to express himself in a way other art forms can’t.

“It also melds three of my favorite passions, which is programming, art, and music and it does that so well, and it really fits the way I like to express myself,” said

McGregor.

To find out more about his games and where you can get them, visit http://www.tribe-games.com/.