Update on the Cloquet Interiors Fire

All Occupants Exited Safely

CLOQUET, Minn. – Over 50 firefighters stayed on scene for nine hours to extinguish the fire that broke out yesterday afternoon at Cloquet Interiors.

The Cloquet Area Fire District reports when they arrived on scene the back half of the flooring showroom and warehouse were heavily involved with fire and an adjacent warehouse was fully involved with fire venting through the roof and all openings.

Due to the intensity of the fire crews were not initially able to enter the structure but were able to establish a defensive attack and protect two additional warehouses and several vehicles.

Power was immediately shut down in the area and mass notifications were sent to residents nearby informing them of the situation.

Damage to electrical lines shut down cell service to a nearby tower which crews are working on restoring.

Firefighters used over 380.000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

The building and warehouse were a total loss resulting in approximately $1.5 million in damage.

All occupants of the business exited safely, and no fire fighters were injured.