Cinco De Mayo Craft and Gift Show

a combination of local businesses and businesses from the cities set up shop

DULUTH — Small businesses, both local and from the twin cities, were in Duluth Saturday afternoon at the Cinco de Mayo Craft and Gift Show.

Thirty five vendors set up shop at the Inn on Lake Superior, selling items from baked goods to wooden wall hangings, all to help the local economy.

“You have some major businesses up here but the cities have a lot of the business. So to bring some of this and to help this community get the revenue would be great for them” said At Home Creations owner, Kelli Seidenkranz.

At Home Creations also hosts women’s expos and there will be another Craft and Gift Show tomorrow at Black Bear Casino.