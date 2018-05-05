Dennis Godfrey Memorial Car Show

Lake Superior College's Automotive Service Club hosted annual car show commemorating late automotive instructor

DULUTH — And there were even more cool vehicles at Lake Superior College’s car show today in Duluth.

The Dennis Godfrey Memorial Car Show is an event dedicated to an automotive instructor who passed away.

They celebrate his life by showcasing various cars, from 1940’s classics to supped up trucks.

“This is almost a lifestyle to some people and it just brings us all together, brings the community together, guys, girls, little kids, everybody loves cars. It’s a beautiful day out today so it’s just good vibes all around” said Automotive Service Club President, Nathan Kohlhoff.

A pipe rapping contest was held. Trophies were awarded in up to twenty five different classes including motorcycles.