Farmers Market Open For Business

Duluth Farmers Market had its seasonal opening

DULUTH — The farmers market on East Third Street in Duluth is officially open for the season.

The market hosts select food vendors producing unique local goods, selling mostly farm products created in the lake superior Bioregion to provide fresh produce while boosting the local economy.

“You get way more nutrient for your buck and you’re supporting local growers. So more nutritious food for supporting local economy, it’s a win, win, win” said Cindy Hale from Colver Valley Farms.

The market is open every Saturday from eight am to twelve noon and Wednesday from two to six pm.