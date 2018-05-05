Saints Split Season Finale, Earn At Least Share of UMAC Title

The CSS baseball team split with Bethany Lutheran, 7-6 in Game One and 5-2 in Game Two.

DULUTH — With the #1 seed in the UMAC playoffs on the line, St. Scholastica faced off against Bethany Luthern Saturday at Wade Stadium. It was the final home conference series for the Saints.

After losing Game One 7-6, CSS bounced back to win Game Two 5-2. With the split, the Saints have guaranteed at least a share of the regular season UMAC title with Bethany Lutheran. The UMAC regular season title is the 22nd consecutive, but the Saints can win it outright with a loss by BLC on Sunday. CSS also clinched the No. 1 seed in the UMAC Tournament and will host next week

Outfielder Steven Neutzling has now reached base safely for 64 consecutive games.