Seventh Annual Twin Ports Motorcycle Expo and Car Show Held

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Cars and motorcycles were on display in the Northland on Saturday

It was the 7th annual Twin Ports Motorcycle Expo and Car Show on Saturday, held at Wessman Arena in Superior. Trophies were given out for the best bikes. Funds raised from the event go towards St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“It feels good. It makes it really worth it,” organizer Joe Danger said. “It’s definitely a lot of work doing an event like this, but when you get people in the community, different riding groups, different businesses all coming together, it makes it all worth it.”