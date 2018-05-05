UMD Students walk across the stage for graduation

More than 2,000 students graduated on Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday was a big day for University of Minnesota – Duluth students at Amsoil Arena

It was UMD’s commencement day for those students who have passed all their tests, and are ready to take the next steps in their lives.

“It’s super exciting, seeing all these people, it kind of brings back the memories of all the last four years we’ve been together, and all the good times, and looking towards the future as we cross that stage and turn the tassel to the other side,” graduate Michaela Hesse said.

Former Duluth mayor and UMD graduate Don Ness was the commencement speaker at the two graduation ceremonies.