UWS Baseball Win Sixth Straight

The Yellowjackets knocked off Minnesota Morris for their eighth win in their past ten games.

SUPERIOR — The Wisconsin Superior baseball team kept their playoff hopes alive on Saturday, sweeping Minnesota Morris at Ted Whereatt Field.

Braedan Barr knocked in five RBIs in Game 1 to help UWS win 16-6 in seven innings.

In Game 2, the Yellowjackets needed extra innings as Corey Albertson hit a two-run homer to give UWS the walk-off 10-8 win.

Next up for Wisconsin Superior is a trip to Crown College Sunday afternoon.