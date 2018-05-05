Walking For A Cure

Walk MS took place in Duluth Saturday Morning to raise money for finding a cure for the disease

DULUTH– Ending MS for good requires efforts from everyone, whether you have a connection to the disease, or not.

Saturday morning over three hundred people showed up to ‘Walk MS’- fundraising walk for the disease- starting at the canal park Hampton Inn and continuing along the lakewalk in Duluth. The walk has both a one and a three mile route.

“It’s a community thing, like so many other efforts are. The more people we get involved, the better it’s going to be for the community, the sooner we are going to be able to find a cure for MS” said walk coordinator, Bruce Ansell.

People of all ages were in attendance. Many of whom are living with the disease and who have been fighting this battle for years.

“I’m walking for myself cause I have MS. I’ve had it for over forty years and I’m doing very well but i have a lot of friends who aren’t doing well and we need to get this so we can find a cure, so we can help out people who have ms, and we’ll get done with this thing” said team captain, Carol Prachnar.

‘Walk MS’ is the twelfth largest fundraising event in the United States, raising over forty five million dollars every year.

Participants are required to raise at least two hundred and fifty dollars, but that’s a small price to pay for a world free of Multiple Sclerosis.