6 Displaced After House Fire In Chisholm

CHISHOLM, Minn. – The Red Cross is helping six family members after their home went up in flames in Chisholm.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of 10th Street NW, according to the Northland Fire Wire.

Six people, including three children, were taken to the hospital and later released for smoke inhalation.

Two family dogs died in the fire, according to NFW.

Chisholm, Hibbing, Buhl, and French Township fire departments responded.

The cause is under investigation.