‘Horses in Your Neighborhood’ Offered Throughout the Northland

Families learned how to groom and ride horses

DULUTH, Minn. – Families spent Sunday learning all about horses in their neighborhood.

The event was offered at five barns across the Northland.

Kids and adults learned how to groom horses and took pony rides.

“It’s different than what kids get to do every day,” said Lauren Brickley, a working student at West Amity Stables. “You get to interact with an animal and spend some time outside and just have a lot of fun.”

The annual ‘open barn’ event is sponsored by the Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance (DAHTA).

Many stables in the area offer horse riding lessons and boarding year round.