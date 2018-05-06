Paint Your Pet Class Has People Creating Art of Their Furry Friends

No, they're not painting on their pets, they're painting pictures OF their pets.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some people in Duluth spent a relaxing Sunday getting in touch with their creative side.

Folks gathered at Blacklist Artisan Ales for a “Paint Your Pet” class. People submitted photos of their pet to the artist at MP Design Art, who then creates a paint–by–numbers image, so that even the most inexperienced painter can complete a masterpiece of their very best friend.

“I think we live in this world that decides that we’re creative, or we’re not creative, we’re an artist, or we’re not, and we never give ourselves a chance to be creative,” MP Design Art’s Maddy Paulsen said. “Really, everyone is creative, we just don’t give ourselves the opportunities.”

Maddy plans on holding another one of these events in the Twin Ports in the near future. Find out more here: https://www.mpdesignart.com/