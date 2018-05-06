Pete Stauber Gets Republican Endorsement In 8th Dist.

DULUTH, Minn. – 8th Congressional District candidate Pete Stauber has won the Republican endorsement.

The announcement comes after the GOP district convention in Park Rapids, Minn., over the weekend.

Stauber is a retired Duluth police officer and current St. Louis County Commissioner.

The following statement was released to the media:

“It is an honor to receive the endorsement of my fellow Republicans,” Stauber said. “As I have said before, I could not do this without the help of my family, my staff and my supporters. Team Stauber is growing every day; we are united and we are energized. Our commonsense conservative message is resonating with folks throughout our district. The next six months will require a lot of work but together we can and we will win in November!”