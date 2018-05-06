Race Car Parks at West Duluth Dairy Queen

Dan Kingsley Racing Team is gearing up for 2018 race season

DULUTH, Minn. – People driving along Grand Avenue in West Duluth may have seen this Number 68 race car sitting in the Dairy Queen parking lot.

The team from Dan Kingsley Racing is showing off their car before the race season starts and highlighting Dairy Queen as one of their newest sponsors.

“It helps bring people in to see who helps out,” said Jim Davis, the team’s crew chief. “All the sponsors, they all help us out in various ways and this is just kind of paying it back.”

Some race tracks are already open for the season. The Proctor Speedway is expected to open next Sunday.