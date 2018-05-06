Steven Neutzling Leads St Scholastica to UMAC Tournament

The senior captain reached his 200th career hit just a few weeks ago

DULUTH — Steven Neutzling is a four year member and captain of the St Scholastica baseball team.

Since high school Neutzling has been known for his tremendous performance at the plate. Which is why it came as no surprise when he achieved his 200th career hit just a few weeks ago.

“It was kind of a little bit of a relief I guess. It was cool to get it done with and like I said, the hard work that everything kind of fell into place and I was able to work hard and get to the point where I was successful, it was fun” said Neutzling.

And fun is just what his coach reminds him to have when playing the game he loves so much.

“Sometimes when you have a player of his caliber, sometimes he feels he has to do too much but in reality we just ask him to go out there and have fun, run around like he did when he was a little leaguer back in St Cloud” said head coach, Corey Kemp.

But Neutzling has come a long way from little league.

He is a force to be reckoned with, currently sitting at a .420 batting average and a .720 slugging percentage. How does he do it?

“For me it’s all about finding the barrel. Just hitting the ball hard and letting it travel. So that’s about all you can do, you can’t control if somebody makes a diving play on you. You can only control hitting the ball as hard as you can. When I’m stepping into the box that’s what i try and do” said Neutzling.

He makes it sound so easy. But none of this could have been achieved without the support of his teammates.

“They’re there for me every day in and out through the good and bad. That’s just what type of team we are, we’re here for each other, supporting each other no matter what.”

One way Steven shows his support to his team is through his hard work and dedication. That level of dedication has shaped Steven into a strong leader both on and off the field.

“Steve is a good role model. I mean i have a six year old and an almost three year old at home and they look up to Steve and adore him. So when you can say that about one of our student athlete’s, that ‘i want my sons to grow up to be like Steven Neutzling,’ that’s a pretty big compliment” said Kemp.

So what’s next for this soon– to– be saints alumn?

Well, Steven already has a job lined up at an accounting firm in the twin cities come the fall.

As for baseball you can catch Neutzling playing amateur ball for the St Cloud Beaudreau’s this summer.