Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener 2018 Kicked Off Saturday

Chetek Chain Of Lakes Is Free Of Ice For Wisconsin Fishing Opener, With Perfect Weather

Chetek, Wis. — The 53rd Annual Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener had anglers across the state casting their lines for a first bite on lakes free of ice!

Just two weeks ago the Chetek Chain Of Lakes was covered in 20″ of ice, leaving many people wondering how this weekend’s state fishing opener would go. Well, a stretch of above average temperatures cleared the ice from many Wisconsin inland lakes just in time for Saturday! The joy of sunshine and fishing filled the air as temperatures soared into the 70’s!

Join Meteorologist Brittney Merlot in the video above as she talks with guides and anglers about their first day’s luck out on the lake!

Inland fishing is now open in Wisconsin for the 2018 season and a fishing license is required.