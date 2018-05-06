World Accordion Day Celebrated in Superior

World of Accordions Museum hosts music festival to celebrate

SUPERIOR, Wis. – May 6th is World Accordion Day. It celebrates the date in 1829 when the first accordion was patented.

The World of Accordions Museum in Superior is the largest in the world with more than 1,300 unique instruments.

They paired Sunday’s celebration with a music festival showcasing accordion music throughout the world.

“It plays all kinds of music,” said Helmi Harrington, curator of the museum. “It enriches the soul of the player. You feel the vibrations through your body and that’s very rewarding.”

“And we find that many of the contemporary bands for example are really passionate about exploring the sound of the accordion as something a little bit different than you hear on most of the mainstream bands at the moment,” added Kevin Frederich, Ambassador of the International Federation of Accordionists.

World of Accordions is open every weekend and other times by appointment.