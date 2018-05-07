8th Annual Duluth Dylan Fest Begins Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual week-long Duluth Dylan Fest is set to kick off this year on May 19th and run through May 27th.

The festival is always held in conjunction with Bob Dylan’s birthday, May 24th, and this year marks his 77th birthday.

Dylan Fest is slated to include a Dylan-themed art exhibition, a poetry showcase, a Dylan trivia contest, the popular rolling-train concert to Two Harbors and back called Blood on the Tracks Express, the Armory Arts & Music Center Concert, and plenty of music.

A feature of this year’s Dylan Fest will be a pair of lectures honoring the late John Bushey, longtime host of the Highway 61 Revisited Radio Show on KUMD who had been intimately involved with the visioning and creation of Duluth Dylan Fest.

For more information head to bobdylanway.com.

Full 2018 Duluth Dylan Fest Schedule:

SATURDAY, MAY 19TH

William Pagel Archives Bob Dylan Exhibit Opening Reception and John Bushey Memorial Lecture with David Pichaske, author of Song of the North Country: A Midwest Framework to the Songs of Bob Dylan

6–8p | Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum | Free

Exhibit runs May 19–August 31

SUNDAY, MAY 20TH

Big Wu – Armory Arts & Music Center Concert

5p for dinner | 6:30 show | The Sports Garden

Tickets Eventbrite.com & Electric Fetus: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-wu-does-dylan-and-more-a-2018-duluth-dylan-fest-benefit-for-the-aamc-tickets-44920515471

Dylan Pub Trivia

9p | Carmody Irish Pub | Free

MONDAY, MAY 21ST

Visions of Duluth Art Show Opening Reception at Zeitgeist Atrium

Music by Tom O’Keefe and Friends

5–7p | Free | Show runs May 20–27

TUESDAY, MAY 22ND

Geno LaFond and Amy Grillo

6–8p | Sir Ben’s Tavern

Dylan Fest Open Mic hosted by Marc Gartman

9–11p | Sir Ben’s Tavern | Free

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23RD

Shakespeare’s in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan largescale

text-based art installation by Skye

Artist talk 5:30p | The Depot Great Hall | Free

Exhibit runs May 21-29 (Museum fee)

Poets of the North Country

6:30–8p | The Duluth Playhouse| Free

Highway 61 Band and Courtney Yasmineh with Rob Genadek

8:30p | The Rex at Fitger’s | $5

THURSDAY, MAY 24TH

Front Porch concert with Greg Tiburzi

3p | Bob Dylan Boyhood Home, 519 N. 3rd Ave E | Free

Blood on the Tracks Express

Rolling-train music fest: Duluth to Two Harbors

Boarding 5:30p at The Depot | Tickets: Eventbrite.com and the Electric Fetus

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blood-on-the-tracks-express-tickets-45521533131?aff=efbeventtix

FRIDAY, MAY 25TH

Dylan Fest Singer-Songwriter Contest

Sacred Heart Music Center 7p | Valentini’s Food Truck on site

Contest sign up duluthdylanfest@gmail.com | Free

SATURDAY, MAY 26TH

John Bushey Memorial Lecture with Richard F. Thomas,

author of Why Bob Dylan Matters

1–2p | Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum | Free

Dylan Fest Party with Cowboy Angel Blue

8p | Carmody Irish Pub | Free

SUNDAY, MAY 27TH

Farewell Brunch with Jim Hall

11a to 1:30p | Zeitgeist Café | Free