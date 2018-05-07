8th Annual Duluth Dylan Fest Begins Next Week
Duluth Dylan Fest
DULUTH, Minn. – The annual week-long Duluth Dylan Fest is set to kick off this year on May 19th and run through May 27th.
The festival is always held in conjunction with Bob Dylan’s birthday, May 24th, and this year marks his 77th birthday.
Dylan Fest is slated to include a Dylan-themed art exhibition, a poetry showcase, a Dylan trivia contest, the popular rolling-train concert to Two Harbors and back called Blood on the Tracks Express, the Armory Arts & Music Center Concert, and plenty of music.
A feature of this year’s Dylan Fest will be a pair of lectures honoring the late John Bushey, longtime host of the Highway 61 Revisited Radio Show on KUMD who had been intimately involved with the visioning and creation of Duluth Dylan Fest.
For more information head to bobdylanway.com.
Full 2018 Duluth Dylan Fest Schedule:
SATURDAY, MAY 19TH
William Pagel Archives Bob Dylan Exhibit Opening Reception and John Bushey Memorial Lecture with David Pichaske, author of Song of the North Country: A Midwest Framework to the Songs of Bob Dylan
6–8p | Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum | Free
Exhibit runs May 19–August 31
SUNDAY, MAY 20TH
Big Wu – Armory Arts & Music Center Concert
5p for dinner | 6:30 show | The Sports Garden
Tickets Eventbrite.com & Electric Fetus: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-wu-does-dylan-and-more-a-2018-duluth-dylan-fest-benefit-for-the-aamc-tickets-44920515471
Dylan Pub Trivia
9p | Carmody Irish Pub | Free
MONDAY, MAY 21ST
Visions of Duluth Art Show Opening Reception at Zeitgeist Atrium
Music by Tom O’Keefe and Friends
5–7p | Free | Show runs May 20–27
TUESDAY, MAY 22ND
Geno LaFond and Amy Grillo
6–8p | Sir Ben’s Tavern
Dylan Fest Open Mic hosted by Marc Gartman
9–11p | Sir Ben’s Tavern | Free
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23RD
Shakespeare’s in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan largescale
text-based art installation by Skye
Artist talk 5:30p | The Depot Great Hall | Free
Exhibit runs May 21-29 (Museum fee)
Poets of the North Country
6:30–8p | The Duluth Playhouse| Free
Highway 61 Band and Courtney Yasmineh with Rob Genadek
8:30p | The Rex at Fitger’s | $5
THURSDAY, MAY 24TH
Front Porch concert with Greg Tiburzi
3p | Bob Dylan Boyhood Home, 519 N. 3rd Ave E | Free
Blood on the Tracks Express
Rolling-train music fest: Duluth to Two Harbors
Boarding 5:30p at The Depot | Tickets: Eventbrite.com and the Electric Fetus
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blood-on-the-tracks-express-tickets-45521533131?aff=efbeventtix
FRIDAY, MAY 25TH
Dylan Fest Singer-Songwriter Contest
Sacred Heart Music Center 7p | Valentini’s Food Truck on site
Contest sign up duluthdylanfest@gmail.com | Free
SATURDAY, MAY 26TH
John Bushey Memorial Lecture with Richard F. Thomas,
author of Why Bob Dylan Matters
1–2p | Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum | Free
Dylan Fest Party with Cowboy Angel Blue
8p | Carmody Irish Pub | Free
SUNDAY, MAY 27TH
Farewell Brunch with Jim Hall
11a to 1:30p | Zeitgeist Café | Free