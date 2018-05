Aerial Lift Bridge Gets Fresh Paint

DULUTH, Minn. – Final painting and touch ups started this morning for the Aerial Lift Bridge in Canal Park.

Contractors working with the city finalized the decking project for the bridge and the final touch ups required the bridge to be reduced to one lane of traffic.

The project is expected to finish today but may be extended into Tuesday if necessary.

The Lift Bridge will return to two way travel in the evening hours.