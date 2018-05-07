Beloved 50’s Drive-In Restaurant Open for the Season

A and Dubs Drive-In is open for the summer season.

DULUTH, Minn.-It’s been around since the 1950’s and is still keeping the drive-in style eatery alive and well in Duluth.

A and Dubs Drive-In is open for the summer season, Monday customers enjoyed the sunshine and car-side service at the diner. A and Dubs has been serving Duluth since the 1950s and is the city’s first drive-in. The owner says the opening day has become a sign of spring.

“It’s a little bit of Americana, things that have gone by the wayside but we still have that tradition and I think people enjoy it,” owner Sandy Hantz said.

The diner is old fashion, serving trays of food right to your car. Owner Sandy Hantz cooks herself, home making all sauces and rootbeer.