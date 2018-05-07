Bent Paddle to Celebrate Five Years with Annual Festival
Festiversary Takes Over West Michigan Street on Saturday
DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle is celebrating their fifth anniversary and they want the public to join.
Their annual Festiversary is taking place on Saturday, May 12 from 2 – 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for those under 21 or the designated driver.
Kids 14 and under are free.
This is a cash-only event.
The West Michigan Street block area near Bent Paddle will be closed filled with activities for Festiversary.
There will be 2 stages of live music, curated food trucks, games and family-friendly activities.
MUSIC
- LASKA, Main Stage 2 – 2:45 p.m.
- Ben Weaver, Boats & Bluegrass Stage 2:45 – 3:30 p.m.
- Glen’s Neighbor, Main Stage 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
- Feeding Leroy, Boats and Bluegrass Stage 4:15 – 5 p.m.
- The 4onthefloor, Main Stage 5:15 – 6:30 p.m.
- Barbaro, Boats and Bluegrass Stage 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.
- Big Wave Dave and the Ripples, Main Stage 7:15 – 8 p.m.
FOOD
- All American Club
- Chow Haul Mobile Restaurant
- El Oasis Del Norte
- Grandma’s Saloon + Grill
- Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar
- Lake Superior Bakehouse
- Log Home Wood Fired Pizza
- Love Creamery
- Mobile Joe Duluth
- The Rambler MN
- Zenith Bread Project
For more information head to http://bentpaddlebrewing.com/festiversary/.