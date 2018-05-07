Bent Paddle to Celebrate Five Years with Annual Festival

Festiversary Takes Over West Michigan Street on Saturday
Natalie Froistad,

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle is celebrating their fifth anniversary and they want the public to join.

Their annual Festiversary is taking place on Saturday, May 12 from 2 – 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for those under 21 or the designated driver.

Kids 14 and under are free.

This is a cash-only event.

The West Michigan Street block area near Bent Paddle will be closed filled with activities for Festiversary.

There will be 2 stages of live music, curated food trucks, games and family-friendly activities.

MUSIC

  • LASKA, Main Stage 2 – 2:45 p.m.
  • Ben Weaver, Boats & Bluegrass Stage 2:45 – 3:30 p.m.
  • Glen’s Neighbor, Main Stage 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
  • Feeding Leroy, Boats and Bluegrass Stage 4:15 – 5 p.m.
  • The 4onthefloor, Main Stage 5:15 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Barbaro, Boats and Bluegrass Stage 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.
  • Big Wave Dave and the Ripples, Main Stage 7:15 – 8 p.m.

FOOD

  • All American Club
  • Chow Haul Mobile Restaurant
  • El Oasis Del Norte
  • Grandma’s Saloon + Grill
  • Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar
  • Lake Superior Bakehouse
  • Log Home Wood Fired Pizza
  • Love Creamery
  • Mobile Joe Duluth
  • The Rambler MN
  • Zenith Bread Project

For more information head to http://bentpaddlebrewing.com/festiversary/.

