Bent Paddle to Celebrate Five Years with Annual Festival

Festiversary Takes Over West Michigan Street on Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle is celebrating their fifth anniversary and they want the public to join.

Their annual Festiversary is taking place on Saturday, May 12 from 2 – 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for those under 21 or the designated driver.

Kids 14 and under are free.

This is a cash-only event.

The West Michigan Street block area near Bent Paddle will be closed filled with activities for Festiversary.

There will be 2 stages of live music, curated food trucks, games and family-friendly activities.

MUSIC

LASKA, Main Stage 2 – 2:45 p.m.

Ben Weaver, Boats & Bluegrass Stage 2:45 – 3:30 p.m.

Glen’s Neighbor, Main Stage 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.

Feeding Leroy, Boats and Bluegrass Stage 4:15 – 5 p.m.

The 4onthefloor, Main Stage 5:15 – 6:30 p.m.

Barbaro, Boats and Bluegrass Stage 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

Big Wave Dave and the Ripples, Main Stage 7:15 – 8 p.m.

FOOD

All American Club

Chow Haul Mobile Restaurant

El Oasis Del Norte

Grandma’s Saloon + Grill

Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar

Lake Superior Bakehouse

Log Home Wood Fired Pizza

Love Creamery

Mobile Joe Duluth

The Rambler MN

Zenith Bread Project

For more information head to http://bentpaddlebrewing.com/festiversary/.