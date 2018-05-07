Bridge Inspection, Closures Scheduled for Tomorrow

Ramps Will be Open for Morning and Evening Commute

DULUTH, Minn. – Bridge inspections that had been scheduled to begin today have been pushed back to start tomorrow morning.

The inspections are expected to last from May 8 through May 10.

MNDOT has provided a schedule of closures for the week:

Tuesday, May 8 the ramp from southbound I-35 to eastbound Highway 2 at the Bong Bridge will close between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 9 the ramp from northbound I-535 to northbound I-35 will close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 10 the ramp from southbound I-35 to southbound I-535 will close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All ramps will be open for the morning and evening commute.

MNDOT wants to remind motorists to be patient and use caution in and around work areas.

For more information or updates on road conditions call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.