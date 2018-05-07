Fire Danger Rated ‘Extreme’ in Northland

DNR is Asking Public to Remain Vigilant

DULUTH, Minn.-The wildfire danger in the Northland has been rated as “extreme” causing burning restrictions to be put in throughout much of the region.

The current dry conditions are ideal for what could be an “explosive” fire situation that could lead to extensive property damage.

The DNR wants to remind the public to remain vigilant to avoid a catastrophe in this region.

“It’s always a good time to keep your situational awareness, you know, for your surroundings,” said John Muchow, of the DNR Forestry Department.

To find out more about the current fire dangers in the area, visit this website.