Fourth Street Final Phase of Construction Starts Today

The Project is Scheduled to Complete in June

DULUTH, Minn. – The final phase of the 4th Street construction project to rebuild approximately two miles of 4th Street resumed this morning.

Starting today 4th Street will be closed between 22nd Avenue East and Wallace Avenue.

Crews will be working on multiple projects including:

Paving the road

Constructing curbs, gutters and sidewalks

Installing street lighting

Landscaping

There is no posted detour for the road closure, but officials say there will never be more than two adjacent avenues closed at the same time to help ease traffic.

The project is expected to complete in June.