Hospital Offers Free Skin Cancer Detection

DULUTH, Minn.- Nearly one in five Americans develop skin cancer, today dermatologists in Duluth are helping community members detect warning signs.

The Spot Me event offers free skin cancer detection all day long. The American Academy of Dermatology deemed today Melanoma Monday, local dermatologists checked moles and concern spots for free. The Skin Renewal Center at Essentia Health opened its doors to walk-ins all day long, which officials say only take 10 minutes. Screenings are the most effective way to detect skin cancer.

“It’s very important especially if you have risk factors for getting a skin cancer, say you’ve had a skin cancer in the past, or have a family members whose had melanoma,” dermatologist M.D. Susan Ash said.

Other risk factors include extreme sun exposure in the past and tanning. This is the third year Essentia Health offered free skin checks. If you missed the event contact a local dermatologist to make an appointment.