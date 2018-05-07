Irving Park to Undergo Renovations

The Project Will Last Until July 30

photo: duluthmn.gov

DULUTH, Minn. – The Irving Park Renovation project kicked off this morning in Duluth.

The park sustained irreparable damage following the June 2012 flood and will undergo renovations which include:

New accessible walkways throughout the park

Porta-potty slab and screen

New stairs to the parking lot

Removal of old playground and installation of new in June

Relocation of the basketball court

Site lighting

Plaza gathering space adjacent to the garage/concessions building

KTM Paving, Inc. will begin mobilization for improvements at the park today.

The project is expected to last until July 30 and the park will be closed except for scheduled field and pathway uses during the duration of the construction.

According to city officials, “This project is part of the larger St. Louis River Corridor Initiative and is based on the recommendations of the City Council approved Irving Park Mini-Master Plan. The St. Louis River Corridor Neighborhood Parks funds are activated by a required $10,000 match from community partners through cash donation, grant funds, in-kind volunteer hours, and in-kind materials. The Irving Park match was met and exceeded by the Irving Community Club’s donation of $30,000 towards the project.”

The Irving Mini-Master Plan is available for review at http://www.duluthmn.gov/st-louis-river-corridor/neighborhood-parks/.