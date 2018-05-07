Kids Carnival Held at Damiano Center

Event kicks off new renovated space

DULUTH, Minn. – A kids carnival was celebrated at the Damiano Center in Duluth.

The event kicks off their kids space being renovated and a custom-made library opening there.

The center’s children’s program offers after school help, cooking, and games.

“This is huge to be able to just celebrate and to just have inflatable Twister or the UMD mascot come here and just have a lot of fun because they do have a lot of pride in their space,” said Ashley Grimm, the children’s program manager.

The children’s program always welcomes new families. They are open every Monday through Thursday.