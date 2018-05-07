Late ice-out Worries Minnesota Anglers as Opener Approaches

Around 5,000 Anglers Traditionally Fish on Opening Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Many of Minnesota’s most popular lakes still have ice as the state’s fishing season opener approaches on Saturday.

But one of the coldest and snowiest Aprils on record has given way to a warm, sunny May that’s causing rapid melting.

That’s giving hope to anglers, resorts and bait shops.

While most big walleye lakes across the northern half of Minnesota still had ice as of Friday, many smaller lakes have opened up in the last week alone.

Gov. Mark Dayton is guaranteed open water for the official 2018 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener in the Willmar Lakes Area of west-central Minnesota.

He’s due to fish Saturday on Green Lake, which recorded its ice-out Thursday.

Some 500,000 anglers traditionally fish on the opening weekend, the kick-off to Minnesota’s summer tourism season.