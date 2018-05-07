Letter Carriers Ask for Public’s Help with Annual Food Drive

Stamp Out Hunger Takes Place Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend the public can help the hungry in the Northland just by taking a stroll to the mailbox.

The National Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is taking place on Saturday, May 12.

This is the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

On this day, letter carriers collect non-perishable food donations left by mailboxes and in post offices and deliver them to local community food banks, pantries and shelters.

Nearly 1,500 NALC branches in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands are involved.

To donate, just place a bag food next to your mailbox by 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 12th.

The carrier will do the rest. The food is sorted, and delivered to an area food bank or pantry, where it is available for needy families.