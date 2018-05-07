LSC Firefighting Students Complete Hands-on Training

After the '14 Hour Shift' second year students graduate from the program

DULUTH, Minn. – There is a big demand for firefighters across the nation.

Lake Superior College firefighting students took their training to another level today before trying to find jobs in the competitive field.

Firefighting students at LSC completed their ’14 Hour Shift’ Monday.

The training puts together everything they’ve learned throughout the year and asks them to use it in a real-feeling firefighting shift.

Students responded to fake calls from the college’s Emergency Response Training Center.

They got calls for house fires, vehicle fires, medical emergencies and more, then they had to work together to handle each situation.

“The ability for them to actually put what they learn in class to work under what we would call duress or real life scenario, it takes it to the whole next level and for them to actually be able to do it in a controlled, safe environment for them really prepares them for going on to the job,” said Chris Cid, a firefighting faculty member.

The students also had to perform station duties like checking trucks and equipment and keeping everyone fed before heading out on calls.

“Firefighter is a group effort,” said second year student Bryan Brazil. “You have to work together with other people and staying at the station like here we are now, we’re making breakfast, making eggs, bacon, stuff like that and just hanging out with the guys. Everyone’s from different areas, Southern Minnesota, Northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and I’m going to have friends for the rest of my life here.”

The second year graduate with their associate’s degree after the annual session.

LSC faculty members say students who graduate from their program are ready to start serving fire departments immediately. Many of those student are working in fire departments across the region.