Man, Teen Arrested After Shots Fired at St. Paul Celebration

No one was Injured in the Shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A man and a teenage boy were arrested after shots were fired near crowds celebrating Cinco de Mayo in St. Paul.

The Pioneer Press reports that no one was injured in either shooting on Saturday.

The Cinco de Mayo event has been plagued with gang violence in the past, but police did not say whether the weekend incidents might be gang-related.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says officers arrested a 17-year-old boy for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, and a man of unspecified age for possessing a firearm with the serial number removed and for possessing a handgun without a permit.