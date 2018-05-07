No Serious Injuries in Grand Rapids School bus Crash

Eleven Students and Driver Sent to Hospital

LENGBY, Minn. (AP) – A school bus crash in northwestern Minnesota resulted in no serious injuries.

Grand Rapids Public Schools says 22 students and one staff member were traveling to the Great Plains Youth Institute in Crookston on Monday when their bus was involved in a crash.

The driver and 3 students were transported to the Fosston Hospital. 9 students were transported to Bagley hospital. All are non-life threatening injuries.

Minnesota State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jesse Grabow says the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2, east of Lengby.

Preliminary information indicates that the school bus was traveling westbound on USTH 2 near Lengby, when the driver lost control of the school bus, entered the center median of the divided highway, and overturned the bus.

Another bus was sent to pick up the students to return them to Grand Rapids.

School district notified parents of injured. The crash remains under investigation.