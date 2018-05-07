All Students Released and Returned Home Following School Bus Rollover

Bus carrying 22 Grand Rapids students and a staff member overturned in Northwestern Minnesota Monday morning

LENGBY, Minn. – A bus carrying Grand Rapids High School students overturned Monday morning on U.S. Highway 2 in Northwestern Minnesota about five miles outside of Bagley.

Twenty-two Grand Rapids High School students and a staff member were traveling to the Great Plains Institute in Crookston when, at about 8:20 a.m., their bus overturned.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, twelve students and the bus driver were injured in the accident. Three students were taken to the Fosston hospital, and the others were treated at Sanford Bagley Medical Center.

“Law enforcement obviously responded at the scene and evaluated. Ambulances did arrive on the scene and ten people were transported to Sanford Bagley Medical Center,” said medical center spokesperson Lindsay Wangberg. “Of those ten, nine were students and one was an adult. All were treated for non-critical injuries and being released to their parents.”

Fosston School District sent a bus to pick up the non-injured students. They were taken to Bagley School District.

“We provided water and food for them and a classroom and kind of waited around until the transportation director from Grand Rapids came over and their parents and he helped get everybody organized and, within a couple hours, all the kids headed safely home,” said Bagley School District Superintendent Steve Carins.

All twenty-two students have now been released and returned home. Two adults are still receiving medical care.

The cause of the accident is unknown. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident.